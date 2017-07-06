Former first lady alleges harassment, seeks Reps intervention

Nigeria’s former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan, on Thursday alleged harassment of her family by security agencies and sought House of Representatives intervention. In a petition to the Lower Chamber, Jonathan urged the Federal Government to call the agencies to order. The petition was presented at the House’s plenary by the lawmaker representing Okrika Constituency […]

