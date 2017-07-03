Pages Navigation Menu

Former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon urges Nigerians to shun Violence

Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has urged Nigerians to stay away from all forms of violence, criminal acts and behaviour capable dividing the country. This he said on Sunday in Sokoto at a one-day National Prayer Rally organised by Nigeria Prays. “We should value the lives of our fellow human beings that God …

