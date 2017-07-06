Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos)
Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon paid a visit to former President Shehu Shagari at his residence in Sokoto.
He was accompanied by Governor Tambuwal,the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and other officials from Gowon’s NIGERIA PRAYS organisation
The post Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!