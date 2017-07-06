Pages Navigation Menu

Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon Visits Shehu Shagari (Photos)

Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon paid a  visit to former President Shehu Shagari at his residence in Sokoto.

He was accompanied by Governor Tambuwal,the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and other officials from Gowon’s NIGERIA PRAYS organisation

