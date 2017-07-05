Former Manchester United Boss Sir Alex Ferguson Brands Mino Raiola A ‘S***bag’

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has described Mino Raiola – the agent of Paul Pogba – as “a s**tbag”.

The legendary Scotsman was left embarresed when United paid £89million for the star last summer, just four years after Fergie let him leave Old Trafford for free.

While delivering a speech to rugby union side Sale Sharks, Ferguson was quizzed about the situation and he blamed the release of the then 19-year-old on his representative.

The Scot said: “Paul Pogba? He had a bad agent. A s**tbag. Paul Pogba was well known to us. We knew he was a good player. He’s still a good player. We offered him the best contract.”

Ferguson and Raiola have swapped plenty of insults since Pogba was whisked away to become a star at Juventus.

The Scot described their strained relationship as clashing like “oil and water”.

And, in his most recent autobiography, the United icon continued his frosty approach to the agent.

In his book, Ferguson wrote: “There are one or two football agents I simply do not like, and Mino Raiola is one of them.”

The post Former Manchester United Boss Sir Alex Ferguson Brands Mino Raiola A ‘S***bag’ appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

