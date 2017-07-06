Former Manchester United Midfielder Nicky Butt Impressed By Nemanja Matic’s Ability

Former Manchester United player Nicky Butt has praised Nemanja Matic‘s work ethic amid reports that the club are interested in signing him.

It is believed that manager Jose Mourinho intends to reunite with the midfielder at Old Trafford this summer.

The Portuguese coach worked with Matic at Chelsea, but the Serbian’s future at Stamford Bridge has plunged into doubt due to rumours that the Premier League champions are closing in on AS Monaco’sTiemoue Bakayoko.

Butt, who currently works as United’s academy director, believes that Matic would be a solid option in the middle of the park.

He told Unibet: “He’s the type of player who’d be happy to sit in front of back four, a team player who doesn’t get the same attention of a goalscorer.

“He does the work that is appreciated by his teammates. The best players in a team are not always the match winners, but those who can play in a team.”

