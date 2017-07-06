Pages Navigation Menu

Former N-Power employee receives N300,000 from FG for returning cash

Former N-Power volunteer, Daniel Joshua, of Taraba, who returned N60,000 to the Federal Government last week, has gained N300,000 courtesy of Nigerians who paid him for his truthfulness. Mr. Joshua made news when he refunded two months of stipends he was paid by the job creation scheme after he duly resigned after getting a new …

