Former Nigeria Permanent Representative to United Nations (UN), Maitama Sule is dead. Sule died in Cairo, Egypt in the early hours of Monday. The former Minister of Petroleum took ill last weekend and was flown out to Egypt on Saturday where he gave up the ghost. Sule would be buried in Kano on Tuesday. His corpse …

