Former Nigerian minister Maitama Sule dies in Egypt

Former Nigerian ambassador to the United Nations and a First Republic minister Maitama Sule has died in Cairo, Egypt, his family said on Monday.

“This is to announce that the corpse of the late Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is expected to arrive Nigeria tomorrow Tuesday, July 4,” the family said in a statement.

“The aircraft conveying it is expected to land at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 2 pm.

“Funeral to be conducted at the Kano Central Jumaat mosque, Emir’s palace at 4:30 pm.”

