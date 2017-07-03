Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former Nigerian minister Maitama Sule dies in Egypt

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Nigerian ambassador to the United Nations and a First Republic minister Maitama Sule has died in Cairo, Egypt, his family said on Monday.

“This is to announce that the corpse of the late Maitama Sule, Danmasanin Kano is expected to arrive Nigeria tomorrow Tuesday, July 4,” the family said in a statement.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

“The aircraft conveying it is expected to land at the Aminu Kano International Airport at 2 pm.

“Funeral to be conducted at the Kano Central Jumaat mosque, Emir’s palace at 4:30 pm.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.