Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Former PDP Ministers Should Tell Nigerians Their Sources of Wealth -Sheriff

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ali Modu Sheriff, has warned former ministers of the party showing off their wealth to desist from such but rather disclose their source of wealth.   Ali Modu Sheriff was speaking through his  Deputy, Cairo Ojougboh, in Abuja, on Tuesday, adding that some former ministers from…

The post Former PDP Ministers Should Tell Nigerians Their Sources of Wealth -Sheriff appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.