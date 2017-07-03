Former Yobe Governor Who Introduced Sharia In August 2000 Admits He Is The Person Caught In Scandalous Sex … – SaharaReporters.com
SaharaReporters.com
Former Yobe Governor Who Introduced Sharia In August 2000 Admits He Is The Person Caught In Scandalous Sex …
A Nigerian senator has owned up to a scandalous video that showed him dressing up in the presence of two women in a room, presumably after sex. But Bukar Ibrahim, representing Yobe East Senatorial District, told PREMIUM TIMES in his first interview …
Ex-Yobe governor Ibrahim speaks after video of him with 2 ladies emerge
Yobe Senator says affair with women is a private matter
“If they say I raped, that's a different matter”- Senator Bukar Ibrahim on viral video
