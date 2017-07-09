Pages Navigation Menu

Four Points Reopens Rooftop Bar

Posted on Jul 9, 2017

Four Points by Sheraton Lagos recently reopened its newly re-modeled roof top bar. Guests were treated to an evening of delicious food and great music as the Victoria Island-based hotel expressed readiness to host guests weekday evenings to midnight while on weekends and public holidays it will open from noon.

With 231 rooms, five food and beverage outlets, eight meeting spaces, a spa and fitness facilities, the hotel meets the needs of the everyday traveler and offers guests exactly what they need on the road.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

