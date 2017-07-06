France extends emergency rule until Nov. 1

The French parliament on Thursday voted to extend the state of emergency until Nov.1, a measure first imposed after Islamist suicide bombers and gunmen killed 130 people in coordinated attacks on Paris in late 2015. Lawmakers across the political divide supported the extension except those from Jean-Luc Melenchon’s hard-left France Unbowed party and the Communist […]

