France, Gemany pledge more support for Italy on migrants

France, Germany and the EU executive on Monday promised Italy more support in handling the influx of migrants arriving by boat from Africa. They also agreed to bolster training and funding for Libya’s coastguard and to relocate asylum seekers more swiftly. They made no direct reference to Rome’s appeal for European Union nations to ease […]

