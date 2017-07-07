France outlines reforms to woo London jobs post-Brexit – FRANCE 24
France outlines reforms to woo London jobs post-Brexit
France's pro-business charm offensive continued Friday, as the government laid out a series of measures aimed at luring firms leaving London's financial centre in the wake of Brexit. Paris has lagged behind other European cities in reaping the bounties …
France steps up effort to woo London banks planning Brexit move
France steps up efforts to lure London banks to Paris
Paris rolls out 'red-white-and-blue carpet' for banks
