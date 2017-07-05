Pages Navigation Menu

France pays final respects to women’s rights icon Simone Veil – FRANCE 24

France pays final respects to women's rights icon Simone Veil
French leaders on Wednesday are paying their final respects to Holocaust survivor and pro-choice lawmaker Simone Veil, who died on Friday at 89. FRANCE 24 is broadcasting her national tribute at Paris's Invalides monument at 10:30 Paris time (GMT+2).
France: Europe-themed homage for Holocaust survivor VeilDaily Mail
France buries women's rights icon Simone VeilRFI
French Politician And Abortion Advocate Simone Veil Dies At 89CHANNELS TELEVISION

