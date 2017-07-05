France pays final respects to women’s rights icon Simone Veil – FRANCE 24
French leaders on Wednesday are paying their final respects to Holocaust survivor and pro-choice lawmaker Simone Veil, who died on Friday at 89. FRANCE 24 is broadcasting her national tribute at Paris's Invalides monument at 10:30 Paris time (GMT+2).
