France plans to end sales of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040
The Australian
France plans to end sales of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040
France will end sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 as part of an ambitious plan to meet its targets under the Paris climate accord, new Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot has announced. “We are announcing an end to the sale of petrol and diesel …
