France pledges $9m to new African anti-terror force

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments

France on Sunday pledged support to a new African anti-terrorism force in the Sahel region, announcing a contribution of 9 million dollars (8 million Euros) toward its creation by the end of the year. “Our enemies are cowards, but they have determination. They want to destroy us,” President Emmanuel Macron told leaders from Mali, Mauritania,…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

