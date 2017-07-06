France to end sales of petrol, diesel vehicles by 2040

France will end sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 as part of an ambitious plan to meet its targets under the Paris climate accord, new Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot announced Thursday. “We are announcing an end to the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2040,” Hulot said, acknowledging that the target would […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

