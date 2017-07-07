France’s Macron Las Vegas trip investigated for irregularities – Fox News
|
Fox News
|
France's Macron Las Vegas trip investigated for irregularities
Fox News
France's President Emmanuel Macron waits prior to welcoming Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto, for a dinner at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Thursday, July 6, 2017. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.).
Pro-Trump Twitter bots were also used to target Macron, research shows
Paris prosecutors investigating suspected irregularities in Macron trip to Las Vegas when he was government minister
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!