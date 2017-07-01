Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Sahel force to confront militants – Gulf Times

Posted on Jul 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Gulf Times

Sahel force to confront militants
Gulf Times
Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, Chad's President Idriss Deby and Niger's President Mahamadou …
Emmanuel Macron visits French troops in northern MaliThe New Indian Express
West African and France leaders launch Sahel forceAljazeera.com
Kidnapped Aussie surgeon appears in 'proof of life' video released by al-Qaeda-linked group9news.com.au
NEWS.com.au –News24 –The Straits Times –San Francisco Chronicle
all 81 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.