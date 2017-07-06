Fraudsters Using President Buhari’s Name To Scam Job Seekers Arrested in Akwa Ibom

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested suspected fraudsters allegedly making use of President Muhammadu Buhari’s name to defraud job seekers in the state.

The Police PRO in Akwa Ibom, Chukwu Ikechukuwu said in a statement that the leaders of this syndicate have gone into hiding in futile effort to escape justice.

He said they will all be fished out and prosecuted.

The statement can be

