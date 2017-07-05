Free Trade, Solution To Africa’s Dev – AUC – The Tide

Pages Navigation Menu

Free Trade, Solution To Africa's Dev – AUC
Chairperson, African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki, says free trade was solution to the development of continent. Faki said this when he declared open the 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the 29th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, …
