Free Trade, Solution To Africa’s Dev – AUC – The Tide
|
The Herald
|
Free Trade, Solution To Africa's Dev – AUC
The Tide
Chairperson, African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki, says free trade was solution to the development of continent. Faki said this when he declared open the 31st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the 29th AU Summit in Addis Ababa, …
AU chief 'frustrated' by members' inaction on famine
29th Assembly of the African Union Highlights the Achievements the Commission and the Goals for 2018
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!