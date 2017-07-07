French President Emmanuel Macron dubbed James Bond after landing atop Submarine from Helicopter

39-year-old French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday visited the submarine Le Terrible to show support for the country’s naval fleet. He was lowered from a helicopter down to the submarine, sparking reactions from Twitter users who dubbed him a real life James Bond. The president spent about four hours in the submarine. He met with […]

The post French President Emmanuel Macron dubbed James Bond after landing atop Submarine from Helicopter appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

