Fresh land row erupts in Zvimba

NewsDay

A FRESH land wrangle has erupted in Zvimba Rural District Council (RDC) – after a private property developer took the local authority to court demanding $4 million from a botched deal. BY XOLISANI NCUBE. In court papers filed with the High Court …

Zvimba RDC in land scam The Herald



all 2 news articles »