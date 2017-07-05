Pages Navigation Menu

Fresh land row erupts in Zvimba – NewsDay

Posted on Jul 5, 2017

Fresh land row erupts in Zvimba
NewsDay
A FRESH land wrangle has erupted in Zvimba Rural District Council (RDC) – after a private property developer took the local authority to court demanding $4 million from a botched deal. BY XOLISANI NCUBE. In court papers filed with the High Court
Zvimba RDC in land scamThe Herald

