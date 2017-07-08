Fresh Lassa fever out break kills FGGC student in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – A student of Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Langtang in Plateau State has been confirmed dead as a result of fresh outbreak of Lassa fever, the State Commissioner for Health, Kuden Kamshak confirmed.

He added modality has been put in place to curtail its spread as the disease is not new to the State.

Also, a statement issued yesterday after the burial of the deceased student and signed by Nkiruka Pedro-Iyalla, for the Exco of the School’s Old Girls’ Association said, “the student passed away at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) on Saturday, 1st July, 2017 after showing symptoms of Typhoid Fever.”

The Association which had been in close touch with the School authority added, “There were rumours of several other students also being ill with the same symptoms who were sent home. But this turns out to be incorrect as three other students were confirmed to be admitted at JUTH and are being treated for different ailments.

“One of them was being treated for perforated intestine and has had surgery; the other fell and injured herself while the third is being managed for renal problems. Mr Magaji, a senior member of staff at the school, personally visited the family of the deceased and the girls being treated at JUTH over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, the school Authority has taken steps to help forestall any major health outbreak as the resumption of students from Mid-term Break has been moved by 1 week. Instead of 2nd July, 2017, the students will be expected back on 9th July, 2017.

All the water sources at the school have been treated and representatives of the Plateau State Water Board have taken samples for testing and fumigation of the entire school compound is ongoing and should be concluded today.

The SS3 girls are currently in the school on Extension and so far, none of the girls is ill. The head nurse at the clinic has also confirmed that none of the SS3 students has reported any illness in the past two weeks.

The post Fresh Lassa fever out break kills FGGC student in Plateau appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

