“Frog Voice”: Wizkid Slames Davido Again On Twitter

THE ONGOING BRAWL BETWEEN STAR BOY ND OBO IS NOT ENDING SOON……WIZKID LATEST TWEET…….

WIZKID LEADS 3-2

My people make una remember say Yankee passport no be baba blue, e no dey cure frog voice.

The post “Frog Voice”: Wizkid Slames Davido Again On Twitter appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

