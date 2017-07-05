Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Froggy Fall on You – Wizkid Takes Sends Davido to the Shades

Posted on Jul 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Against the expectations of Nigerian fans, Wizkid and Davido are shading themselves on social media.   Although many fans are expecting the duo to do a collabo, they have been attacking each other since the last one month.   Davido’s ex, Sira, was even used by Wizkid in his new video but Wizkid seems to…

The post Froggy Fall on You – Wizkid Takes Sends Davido to the Shades appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.