FRSC records 56 deaths in six months from road accidents

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Edo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than 56 persons have died in various road accidents across the state between January and June. The state Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Samuel Odukoya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

