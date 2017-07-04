FRSC records 56 deaths in six months from road accidents

The Edo Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than 56 persons have died in various road accidents across the state between January and June. The state Sector Commander of the Corps, Mr Samuel Odukoya, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday. …

The post FRSC records 56 deaths in six months from road accidents appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

