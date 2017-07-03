Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FRSC to commence psychiatric test on Anambra traffic offenders

Posted on Jul 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Commission in Anambra State says it will soon commence an Emotional Psychological Evaluation, EPE, for all offenders of traffic rules and regulations on the high way. The sector commander, Mr Sunday Ajayi made this known while speaking with journalists in Awka, Monday. He said task of ensuring that the roads especially […]

FRSC to commence psychiatric test on Anambra traffic offenders

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.