FSDH Merchant Bank raises N14.40bn in commercial paper

FSDH Merchant Bank (FSDH MB) Limited has successfully raised N14.40 billion from its Series 3 and Series 4 Commercial Paper (CP). Collectively, Series 3 and 4 represents FSDH MB’s second issuance under its N30 Billion CP Programme established in 2016. In a statement to BusinessDay, the company said the move is in reaffirming its commitment…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post FSDH Merchant Bank raises N14.40bn in commercial paper appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

