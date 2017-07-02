Fuji superstar Abass Obesere embarks on US tour

Omo Rapala, fuji exponent, Abass Akande Obesere flew out of the country on Thursday to the United States of America to join his band for his 2017 US tour which will begin from Chicago on June 30.

The indefatigable singer and performer, will then move his train of pure undiluted entertainment to Indianapolis on July 2, followed by Minnesota and Dallas on July 7 and 14 respectively.

New Jersey, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Maryland will come on board July 21, July 28, July 29 and August 4, while Atlanta, Miami and Houstin will be toured August 11, 19 and 25 respectively.

The fuji star who continues to dish out hits after hits is working relentlessly to rebrand his kind of fuji music and has thus promised his fans to expect nothing but the best and value for their money. Showing his resolve to revive fuji music, the Vice Chancellor of Entertainment, as he is called, recently launched a motorised stage to bring his music to people wherever and whenever they want him.

