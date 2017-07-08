Fulani Herdsmen Butcher Chief Park Ranger Of Taraba National Park To Death

Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Friday butchered the Chief Park Ranger of Gashaka-Gumti National Park, Hamman Njidda in an ambush.

Gashaka National Park is located in the eastern province of Taraba state, sharing border with Adamawa and Cameroon

According to reports, Njidda led a team on a patrol around Buspan/Tipsan axis where they encountered the herdsmen who butchered him to death in cold blood

