Fulham Manager Slavisa Jokanovic Issues Ultimatum To The Club

Slavisa Jokanovic has issued a ‘back me or sack me’ ultimatum to Fulham over the club’s transfer policy, according to the Daily Mirror.

It’s reported that the Fulham boss is becoming frustrated with the club’s transfer policy headed up by American data analyst Craig Kline

The 48-year-old is rated as arguably the finest manager in the second tier after guiding Watford to promotion in 2015 and narrowly missing out with the Cottagers last term.

Jokanovic looked likely to stick around at Craven Cottage to build on 2016-17’s playoff semi-final setback, but The Mirror reports that the Serb feels undermined by American data analyst Craig Kline.

Kline’s controversial ‘Moneyball’ system was devised to prevent players aged over 28 from signing, while it is claimed that he also wants to become more hands-on in terms of coaching.

Marcelo Djalo, one of those spotted by Kline, is the only player to arrive in West London so far this summer, with Fulham rumoured to have missed out on 15 potential targets already.

Jokanovic is said to have called for the matter to be resolved soon, or else he could walk away before the campaign gets under way.

