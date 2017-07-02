Full List: Top Nigerian University Rankings released, Check where your School lies

The 2017 national universities ranking has been released by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and University of Ibadan retains first spot. UI has been the best university in Nigeria for a while and is arguably one of the best in Africa. Covenant University is the only non-Federal Government school in the top 10. University of…

The post Full List: Top Nigerian University Rankings released, Check where your School lies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

