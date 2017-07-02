Pages Navigation Menu

Full List: Top Nigerian University Rankings released, Check where your School lies

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The 2017 national universities ranking has been released by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and University of Ibadan retains first spot. UI has been the best university in Nigeria for a while and is arguably one of the best in Africa. Covenant University is the only non-Federal Government school in the top 10. University of…

The post Full List: Top Nigerian University Rankings released, Check where your School lies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

