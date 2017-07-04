Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Funmi Iyanda Shades Women In New Video

Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in Entertainment, Relationship, Video | 0 comments

Nigerian media personality, Funmi Iyanda has in a recent vlog thrown shades at women for being too immature in their dealings. The media personality who focuses more on relationships, politics and many more revealed in her recent video release that women are mean to other women. In the latest episode of her YouTube talk show,…

The post Funmi Iyanda Shades Women In New Video appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.