Funnybone Promises Epic Performance at Upcoming show ‘Funnybone Untamed 2″

Popular Comedian, Stanley Chibuna aka Funnybone is set to entertain Nigerians to the max at his upcoming stand-up show tagged ‘Funnybone Untamed 2′ set to hold on Sunday July 9, 2017 at Eko Hotels Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. Top-shot comedians such as Seyi Law, MC Abbey, Okey Bakassi, Omobaba, I Go Save, Senator, Woli […]

