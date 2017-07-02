FUTA students drown during their Entrepreneurship Training

It was a sad day for the students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo State, after two 300 level students drowned while undergoing their Entrepreneurship Training (ENT), today. They’re Olabiyi Emmanuel, from the department of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, and Olokun Babatunde Alex. from the department of Project Management Technology (PMT) 300level. According …

