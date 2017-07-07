G20 Meeting: President Of Senegal, S.Africa… Are There Buhari Has Gone Missing, Osinbajo Was Not Invited – Fani Kayode

Former Aviation minister Fani Kayode says President Buhari & Osinbajo was not present to represent Nigeria at the ongoing G20 meeting.

Fani Kayode said this in a series of tweets made available to NGYAB.COM.

His tweets Reads…President of Senegal, Ivory Coast and S.Africa are there. Nigeria’s Pres. has gone missing and her Acting Pres. was not invited!

Fani Kayode had earlier stated that Oduduwa Republic will created in 6 months time after Biafra has emerged if the FG fails to restructure the country.

