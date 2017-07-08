Pages Navigation Menu

G20 steps up anti-terrorist fight with focus on the internet

Posted on Jul 8, 2017 in World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday said the Group of 20 major economic powers have stepped up their fight against terrorism, with a focus on terrorist activities on the internet. “G20 states plan to call on internet providers to act quickly to remove terrorist content on their internet platforms,’’ Merkel said. The G20 is also…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

