Gabigol Planning To Return To Inter A More Mature Player

Gabriel Barbosa, popularly known as Gabigol is hoping to return to Inter Milan a more mature player and make a mark in the 2017-18 season.

Gabigol joined from Santos in a big money move, but had a disappointing debut season in the Serie A.

The Brazil international was only able to make one single start and score a single goal. He was majorly an unused substitute at the club.

“Every new season generates a great expectation on our part, from the people who follow us,” said Gabriel in quotes reported by Globo Esporte.

“It will be another year in Europe for me and I believe that I will be more prepared, more mature in order to play at my best.

“I hope this evolution can be shown on and off the pitch. I believe that.

“Even during the break, I made a point of staying in good physical and mental shape.

“I did physical work during this period to get back to Europe well. Now I will continue this and achieve my best physical and technical form in the season that will come.”

