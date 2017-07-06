Gani Adams and Yinka Odumakin are frauds – Rotimi Akeredolu – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Gani Adams and Yinka Odumakin are frauds – Rotimi Akeredolu

Gani Adams and Yinka Odumakin are frauds – Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu, the governor of Ondo state has thrown a tantrum and insulted two prominent Yoruba leaders who were delegates at the 2014 National Conference. According to reports, the governor took a swipe at the coordinator of the Oodua People's …
Gani Adams, Yinka Odumakin are thieves, fraudsters – Gov AkeredoluDaily Post Nigeria
Yinka Odumakin, Gani adams are thieves, thugs – Gov. AkeredoluPolitics Nigeria

