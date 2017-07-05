Gbolahan Salami handed 6-match ban by Finland FA – NAIJ.COM
Gbolahan Salami handed 6-match ban by Finland FA
Super Eagles striker Gbolahan Salami has reportedly been handed a six-match ban by Finland FA following his dismissal in a crucial match for his club side. The KuPS forward was given a straight red card in his side's 2-1 defeat to Mariehamn on June 4, …
Salami gets 6-match ban in Finland
