Gbolahan Salami handed 6-match ban by Finland FA – NAIJ.COM

Jul 5, 2017 in Sports


Gbolahan Salami handed 6-match ban by Finland FA
Super Eagles striker Gbolahan Salami has reportedly been handed a six-match ban by Finland FA following his dismissal in a crucial match for his club side. The KuPS forward was given a straight red card in his side's 2-1 defeat to Mariehamn on June 4, …
