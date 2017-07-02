Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Gelson fills in for Ronaldo against Mexico – Times of India

Posted on Jul 2, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Gelson fills in for Ronaldo against Mexico
Times of India
MOSCOW: Gelson Martins replaced Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's Confederations Cup third-place play-off against Mexico after the Real Madrid star was released from the squad. Ronaldo was allowed to return home to meet his newborn …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.