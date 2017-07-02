Gelson fills in for Ronaldo against Mexico – Times of India
|
Guardian
|
Gelson fills in for Ronaldo against Mexico
Times of India
MOSCOW: Gelson Martins replaced Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday's Confederations Cup third-place play-off against Mexico after the Real Madrid star was released from the squad. Ronaldo was allowed to return home to meet his newborn …
Portugal can win playoff without Cristiano Ronaldo – Cedric Soares
Portugal coach Fernando Santos gives Bernardo Silva ankle injury update
Manchester City aren't going to be thrilled with mixed Bernardo Silva injury news
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!