Gelson To Fill In For Ronaldo Against Mexico In Third Place Match

Gelson Martins will be replace Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo for Sunday’s Confederations Cup third-place play-off against Mexico at 3 pm today, after the Real Madrid star was released from the squad. Ronaldo was allowed to return home to meet his newborn twins following Wednesday’s penalty shootout defeat to Chile in the semi-finals, Guardian Nigeria reports.…

