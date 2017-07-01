General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs – Vanguard
|
General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs
Vanguard
General Electric (GE), a digital industrial company, says has trained 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in innovative techniques in manufacturing. The Director, Communications and Public Affairs, GE Africa, Mrs Patricia Obozuwa, made this known on …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!