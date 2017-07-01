General Electric trains 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs

General Electric (GE), a digital industrial company, says has trained 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs in innovative techniques in manufacturing.

The Director, Communications and Public Affairs, GE Africa, Mrs Patricia Obozuwa, made this known on Saturday in Lagos during a media tour of GE Lagos Garage, a hub for advanced manufacturing, established in November 2016.

Obozuwa said the 95 entrepreneurs were given eight months intensive training to equip them.

She said the establishment of the garage was a fall-out of the World Economic Forum held in May 2014 to help build a skilled workforce and also drive entrepreneurial development of the country.

“It is noteworthy to announce the graduation of the third batch of 28 young Nigerian entrepreneurs from the Lagos Garage — a hub for advanced manufacturing-based innovation, strategy development, idea generation and collaboration.

“The new graduates joined the programme in the first week of June following a rigorous selection process and received four weeks of training on advanced manufacturing technology and business development.

“Participants learnt how to design and create products which will help position them as vital players in the advanced manufacturing and innovation ecosystem.

“The programme provided participants the opportunity to directly interact with the latest manufacturing technologies, including 3D printers, CNC mills and laser cutters that enable innovation through rapid prototyping,’’ Obozuwa said.

Obozuwa noted that the young entrepreneurs had interacted with world-class instructors and technical experts, who had imparted skills in them to develop their business ideas.

The director expressed the hope that the Lagos Garage initiative would ultimately lead to the creation of more businesses and jobs in the country.

“We are very passionate about skills development in Nigeria and as such, we are proud to have trained 95 young Nigerian entrepreneurs till date.

“So far, three classes have graduated and a new class is scheduled to start in Sept. 2017.”

According to her, over 100 prototypes have been developed at the Garage and 20 ideas have been transformed into practical business models.

Obozuwa recalled that GE created the garage experience in March 2012 to reinvigorate America’s interest in invention, innovation, and manufacturing.

She said the Lagos Garage was designed to complement the Federal Government on local content policy and job creation.

