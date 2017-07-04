General Vatsa’s son, Haruna dies in Kaduna

The son of late Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Alhaji Haruna Mamman Jiya Vatsa, is deed, he died Tuesday (today) afternoon in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Before his death he was the Director General Protocol to Niger State Governor,Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello .

He was 49 years old.

He will be buried by 10am on Wednesday, 5th July at Waterworks (Safa Farm) , Malali, Kaduna.

He is survived by wife, four children and a sister.

The post General Vatsa’s son, Haruna dies in Kaduna appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

