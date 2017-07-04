Pages Navigation Menu

General Vatsa’s son, Haruna dies in Kaduna

The son of late Major General Mamman Jiya Vatsa, Alhaji Haruna Mamman Jiya Vatsa, is deed, he died Tuesday (today) afternoon in Kaduna after a brief illness.

Vatsa

Before his death he was the Director General Protocol to Niger State Governor,Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello .

He was 49 years old.

He will be buried by 10am on Wednesday, 5th July at Waterworks (Safa Farm) , Malali, Kaduna.

He is survived by wife, four children and a sister.

