George Weah’s son Timothy signs for Paris St-Germain – BBC Sport

BBC Sport

George Weah's son Timothy signs for Paris St-Germain
BBC Sport
Timothy Weah has followed in the footsteps of his Ballon d'Or-winning father George by signing a professional contract with Paris St-Germain. The 17-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal with PSG, the club George represented from 1992 to 1995.
