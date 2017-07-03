George Weah’s son Timothy signs for Paris St-Germain – BBC Sport
|
BBC Sport
|
George Weah's son Timothy signs for Paris St-Germain
BBC Sport
Timothy Weah has followed in the footsteps of his Ballon d'Or-winning father George by signing a professional contract with Paris St-Germain. The 17-year-old forward has signed a three-year deal with PSG, the club George represented from 1992 to 1995.
