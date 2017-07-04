George Weah’s Son Timothy Weah Signs New Three-year Deal At PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have handed a first professional contract to Timothy Weah – the son of former Ballon d’Or winner George.

George Weah played for PSG from 1992 to 1995, the year in which he won the world player of the year award, before joining AC Milan.

Timothy Weah has penned a deal with the Ligue 1 side that will keep him at the Parc des Princes until 2020 – and the 17-year-old is keen to progress.

“I am very proud to continue the adventure at Paris Saint-Germain by signing this professional contract,” Weah told the club’s official website. “I am in a big club and I look forward to continuing to progress so that I can one day play for the first team.”‘

Weah has shone in PSG’s youth set-up since joining the club in July 2014. He scored a hat-trick in an 8-1 thumping of Bulgarian side Ludogorets on his UEFA Youth League debut in September 2016.

